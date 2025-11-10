Noida: Two killed, 14 injured as truck hits divider on New Hindon Flyover

Two people were killed and at least 14 others were injured after a mini pick-up truck carrying around 16 people rammed into a divider on the New Hindon Flyover in Noida on Sunday evening, police said. Around 10 passengers reportedly fell from the 15-foot-high flyover to the ground. All people were residents of Sarfabad village and were returning from an idol immersion event at the Hindon in Ghaziabad. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The incident took place around 5.30pm when the vehicle was heading towards Sarfabad in Noida Sector 113 from the Hindon side in Ghaziabad. “It came to light that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle at a left turn on the flyover and rammed into the divider. At least 10 people fell from the bridge, while others remained on the flyover,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police received information through the emergency helpline number 112, following which a team from Sector 113 police station rushed to the spot and took the injured to a nearby hospital. “One was declared dead and another was reported critical among all the injured,” said Twinkle Jain, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Noida.

The deceased were identified by their single names as Ranjeet, 55, and Vasudev, 42, both residents of Sarfabad. “Vasudev, who was reported critical, succumbed to his injuries after hours of treatment,” ACP Jain added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that all 16 passengers, aged between 30 and 40 years, were residents of Sarfabad village and were returning from an idol immersion event at the Hindon in Ghaziabad. “It has not been revealed whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol, as he also suffered injuries,” said ACP Jain.

Police said no case has been registered yet and that further investigation is underway.