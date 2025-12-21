Noida veterans pay tribute to martyrs on Vijay Diwas

Veterans on Saturday paid their tribute to martyrs of the historic 1971 Indo-Pakistan War at the Noida Shaheed Smarak as part of the Vijay Diwas commemorations. The day is observed annually on December 16. Tributes were paid to 44 martyrs from Gautam Budh Nagar. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to the organisers, the event aimed to bring soldiers and civilians together to honour the sacrifices of the Indian armed forces.

During the ceremony, tributes were paid to 44 martyrs from Gautam Budh Nagar. The programme began at 10am with the chief guest, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, laying the first wreath, followed by family members of the martyrs.

Air Marshal Mishra, who serves as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Western Air Command, said: “Today, we pause and reflect on the valour of our brave soldiers who paid the ultimate price to defend our country.”

Students of Army Public School (APS), Noida, presented a cultural tribute by singing patriotic songs.

The event was attended by veterans from Arun Vihar and Jalvayu Vihar, members of the Noida Shaheed Smarak Sanstha, members of the executive committee, families of the martyrs, DCP Yamuna Prasad and other representatives of the police, students, and local residents. About 100 people attended the event.

“The community supports us with love and care and provides us with opportunities to interact with veterans. It is a learning experience and a sheer privilege,” said Indrani Neogi, principal of APS Noida.

Captain MS Negi (retired), a resident of Jalvayu Vihar, said he tries to attend every event that honours veterans. “I have been living here for the past 25 years. The Army has played a big role in my life and I ensure that I pay my respects, ” he said.

Dr Deepak Nair, another attendee, said, “My brother served in the army, and we try to attend these events to show our support, even though we no longer live here.”