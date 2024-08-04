Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.14 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 5, 2024 32.79 °C Light rain August 6, 2024 29.78 °C Overcast clouds August 7, 2024 28.77 °C Moderate rain August 8, 2024 26.05 °C Heavy intensity rain August 9, 2024 34.83 °C Light rain August 10, 2024 31.45 °C Very heavy rain August 11, 2024 25.74 °C Very heavy rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.61 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 31.81 °C Light rain Chennai 33.39 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 26.3 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.74 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.9 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.76 °C Light rain

The temperature in Noida today, on August 4, 2024, is 34.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.14 °C and 36.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 5, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.22 °C and 33.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.With temperatures ranging between 29.14 °C and 36.45 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 150.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.