Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 20, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on January 20, 2025, is 21.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.16 °C and 24.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:49 PM. Noida weather update on January 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.22 °C and 24.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 319.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 21, 2025 21.96 Broken clouds January 22, 2025 22.12 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 22.68 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 20.98 Light rain January 25, 2025 21.40 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 21.28 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 20.54 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.51 °C Few clouds Kolkata 21.94 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.59 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.28 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.09 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.66 °C Scattered clouds



