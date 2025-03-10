Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.16 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on March 10, 2025, is 30.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.16 °C and 34.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:25 PM. Noida weather update on March 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.29 °C and 35.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.16 °C and 34.46 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 176.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 11, 2025 30.46 Broken clouds March 12, 2025 32.30 Broken clouds March 13, 2025 33.13 Broken clouds March 14, 2025 34.88 Light rain March 15, 2025 35.21 Broken clouds March 16, 2025 32.88 Scattered clouds March 17, 2025 33.59 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.94 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.0 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.12 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 29.35 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.44 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 36.88 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.02 °C Broken clouds



