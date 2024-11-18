Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.16 °C, check weather forecast for November 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 19, 2024 25.78 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 25.64 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 25.68 °C Sky is clear November 22, 2024 26.24 °C Sky is clear November 23, 2024 26.38 °C Sky is clear November 24, 2024 26.77 °C Sky is clear November 25, 2024 26.77 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.0 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.94 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.99 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.92 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.53 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.56 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.46 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Noida today, on November 18, 2024, is 23.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.16 °C and 27.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 05:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.9 °C and 27.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 265.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.