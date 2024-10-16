Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.16 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 17, 2024 31.54 °C Few clouds October 18, 2024 32.59 °C Sky is clear October 19, 2024 31.79 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 31.68 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 32.4 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 33.21 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 33.52 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.83 °C Moderate rain Chennai 25.71 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.54 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.26 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.95 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.2 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Noida today, on October 16, 2024, is 33.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.16 °C and 35.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.82 °C and 34.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.With temperatures ranging between 22.16 °C and 35.24 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 226.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.