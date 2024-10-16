Menu Explore
Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.16 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on October 16, 2024 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on October 16, 2024, is 33.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.16 °C and 35.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.82 °C and 34.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.16 °C and 35.24 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 226.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 17, 2024 31.54 °C Few clouds
October 18, 2024 32.59 °C Sky is clear
October 19, 2024 31.79 °C Sky is clear
October 20, 2024 31.68 °C Sky is clear
October 21, 2024 32.4 °C Sky is clear
October 22, 2024 33.21 °C Sky is clear
October 23, 2024 33.52 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 16, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.9 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.83 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 25.71 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 20.54 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.26 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 32.95 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 33.2 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Noida weather update on October 16, 2024
Noida weather update on October 16, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
