Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.16 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 12, 2024 24.9 °C Moderate rain September 13, 2024 23.45 °C Heavy intensity rain September 14, 2024 27.57 °C Heavy intensity rain September 15, 2024 23.77 °C Moderate rain September 16, 2024 29.59 °C Light rain September 17, 2024 28.59 °C Moderate rain September 18, 2024 23.3 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.09 °C Moderate rain Chennai 34.07 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.77 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.32 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.47 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Noida today, on September 11, 2024, is 34.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.16 °C and 35.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.16 °C and 30.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 90%.With temperatures ranging between 26.16 °C and 35.92 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

