Noida: 3 more arrested for 20Lworth goods theft from delivery truck

ByAsmita Seth
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 08:48 am IST

Officials said the accused Sanjay Khan 38, Jitendra Singh 29, Lokesh (single name) 28 were nabbed near the drain bridge in Sector 14, Noida

Noida The Noida Police on Wednesday arrested three more men for allegedly stealing goods worth around 20 lakh from an e-commerce truck that went missing on October 10 near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi.

Officials said the accused Sanjay Khan 38, Jitendra Singh 29, Lokesh (single name) 28 were nabbed near the drain bridge in Sector 14.

Police also recovered various items include branded shoes, shampoos, perfumes, electronics, bags, and clothes, among other goods besides an illegal weapon from their possession, they added.

Police said the accused belong to a gang that sold stolen merchandise in different cities for profit. One of the accused, Khan, has a prior criminal record, including cases under the Arms Act, Gangster Act.

The case was registered after Mamchand Swami, a transporter from Faridabad, lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Phase-1 police station on October 9.

Swami alleged that his carrying e-commerce consignments went missing in late hours of the day. “On the night of October 9, at 1.10 am my driver Deepak Kumar, resident of district Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, left the e-commerce warehouse in Dwarka, Delhi, after loading the goods, bound for Greater Noida,” the FIR cites him as stating.

“The vehicle was later found abandoned near Kalindi Kunj, with its digital lock broken and goods missing,” said assistant commissioner police 2 (Noida) Swatantra Kumar Singh

During interrogation, police said the accused purportedly admitted to have stolen the goods.

Earlier this month, three other suspects Anup,34, Rahul Gupta, 34, and Yash Gupta, 27 were arrested in connection with the same case, and a laptop, printers, and other items were recovered from them.

“The driver of an unidentified vehicle in which the stolen goods were taken away, is absconding, and Deepak Kumar, the truck driver listed in the FIR is also missing, we believe he is also a suspect in this theft,” said station house officer (Phase 1) Amit Kumar Maan.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 305, theft in transport or protected premises, Section 306 theft by employee, Section 317(2) possession of stolen property, and Section 3(5) common intention along with Section 4/25 of the Arms Act.

News / Cities / Noida / Noida: 3 more arrested for 20Lworth goods theft from delivery truck
AI Summary AI Summary

Noida Police arrested three men for stealing ₹20 lakh worth of goods from an e-commerce truck on October 10. The suspects, part of a gang, were caught with stolen merchandise and an illegal weapon. Earlier, three others were arrested. The truck driver and an unidentified vehicle driver remain absconding. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing.