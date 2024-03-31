Noida:Businessman duped of 1.32 cr in property fraud, 1 held

Noida: A 48-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly cheating a Noida-based businessman who was allegedly duped of ₹1.32 crore by seven people on the pretext of selling a plot in Garhi Chaukhandi village of Noida, the police said. An FIR in the matter was registered at the Phase-3 police station on Thursday following an order from the District Court in Surajpur. (Representative image)

The police complaint was filed by a Mamura village resident Yogendra Kumar, 45, who runs a paint shop in Sector 66.

“My two brothers’ paint shops are also located in Sector 66 and 67. Last year in April, Amit Rajput, a resident of Ghaziabad, and Delhi resident Furkan Khan, his son Wasim, and Bulandshahr resident Rohit Sharma, started visiting my brother’s shop and became friends. They told us that there is a plot of land in Garhi Chaukhandi village in Noida, which is up for sale. They claimed that since the land belonged to their acquaintance, they could sell it to me at a lower-than-market price,” states the complaint.

Kumar was allegedly told that the land belonged to one Pramod and another Vinod (both go by single names), both residents of the village.

“Rajput told me that Pramod and Vinod were his close friends and ready to sell the land. Thereafter, we finalised a deal to buy the plot for ₹1.21 crore. And including the stamp duty, I paid ₹1.32 crore to the suspects in different installments till November 2023. The suspects also gave me lease deeds of the property. In January 2024, when I checked it with the registrar’s office, I found that the documents were fake,” reads the complaint.

However, when Kumar asked the suspects to return the money, they allegedly threatened him.

Kumar then approached the court, officials said.

“An FIR was registered against seven people -- Rajput, Furkan Khan, Wasim, Sharma, Babi Thakur ( Rajput’s driver who accompanied him during the deal), Pramod and Vinod – the two people who posed as the owner of the plot in front of the complainant -- under sections of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation and intentional insult,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheria.

On Saturday, the Phase-3 police team had called one of the suspects for questioning.

“Following the inquiry, Furkan Khan (48), a resident of Mandawali, Delhi, was arrested by the police for his involvement in the fraud. The police teams are further carrying out investigation to nab the other culprits,” said the officer.