Noida: Forest dept seeks action to revive 10 ponds for groundwater recharge

NOIDA: Nearly a year after authorities approved rejuvenation of 10 ponds in Noida for groundwater recharge and ecological restoration, the project is yet to see implementation on the ground, with the forest department now flagging delays and seeking urgent action from concerned agencies. According to Gautam Budh Nagar forest department officials, they have written to the nodal officer of the groundwater department and district groundwater management council about the pending action on restoring ponds identified for groundwater recharge. (HT Archive)

According to Gautam Budh Nagar forest department officials, they have written to the nodal officer of the groundwater department and district groundwater management council about the pending action on restoring ponds identified for groundwater recharge.

In an earlier correspondence on June 25, 2025, officials said, they had stated that Noida authority had already identified 10 ponds within its jurisdiction and approval for the proposed work had already been granted.

In the latest letter May 23, the officials stated that despite earlier communications and approvals, “no action has been implemented so far” in the matter and requested the authorities concerned to initiate necessary proceedings as per the approved list.

“Restoration of ponds and wetlands is crucial for groundwater recharge and long-term environmental sustainability in rapidly urbanising regions like Noida. Delays in implementation affect both water conservation efforts and ecological balance,” said Gautam Budh Nagar divisional forest officer, Rajnikant said in statement.

The latest communication also cited an earlier June 25, 2025 letter issued by the Authority’s civil department proposing restoration and maintenance of the ponds in compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directions in a 2022 matter related to wetlands and groundwater conservation.

At the time, Noida authority had announced that desilting, cleaning and structural rejuvenation work would be undertaken to restore the ecological utility of traditional water bodies and improve aquifer recharge capacity in areas facing increasing groundwater stress.

The identified ponds are located in villages including Sadarpur, Hazaratpur Wajidpur, Shahdara, Salarpur Khadar, Jhatta, Kondli Bangar, Dadoli Bangar among others. The identified ponds vary significantly in size, reflecting different recharge capacities and restoration needs. Officials said restoration of these traditional water bodies is aimed at improving groundwater recharge and strengthening local ecological sustainability in rapidly urbanising areas.

According to official records, the ponds range in size from 0.0632 hectares to 1.391 hectares.

In 2025, Noida authority officials had said the ponds were selected based on groundwater stress levels and their recharge potential as part of a long-term strategy to improve groundwater sustainability in the district.

Officials said restoration of traditional ponds can help improve rainwater harvesting, groundwater replenishment and biodiversity in urban areas where natural recharge zones are rapidly shrinking due to concretisation and infrastructure expansion.

“Traditional ponds act as natural recharge structures and are important for climate resilience and sustainable water management. Their timely restoration becomes especially important before the monsoon season,” an official associated with groundwater management efforts said.

Environmental concerns over declining groundwater levels and disappearance of wetlands have repeatedly come under scrutiny in Gautam Buddh Nagar, where rapid urbanisation has significantly increased pressure on natural water bodies and traditional recharge systems.

“The list of identified ponds was recently shared again by the forest department. These ponds are being proposed for allotment to industries undertaking recharge-related work, depending on their requirement and feasibility. The process is currently at the suggestion and coordination stage, and allotment is yet to be finalised,” said Vishwajeet Singh, executive engineer, groundwater department, Gautam Budh Nagar.