Noida’s Sector 145 dumping yard fire doused

A massive fire that broke out at the Sector 145 dumpsite on Monday was finally doused after four days on Thursday, fire officials said. The site held an estimated 750,000 tonnes of waste, with firefighters deploying 10 tenders and 30 personnel to control the blaze.

Pradeep Kumar, chief fire safety officer of GB Nagar, confirmed the fire was doused on Thursday but said the exact cause of the incident is not yet known. (HT Photos)

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Dumpsite fires take time to douse as they burn deep beneath the surface through thick layers of waste, local fire officials explained. Decomposing garbage releases gases, sustaining smouldering flames, while toxic smoke and the scale of waste slow firefighting efforts, officials added.

Pradeep Kumar, chief fire safety officer of GB Nagar, confirmed the fire was doused on Thursday but said the exact cause of the incident is not yet known.

Residents of nearby areas expressed concern over the incident, and said it highlights the perilous condition of the site.

Ashish Kumar, a resident of Sikka Karnam Green society in Sector 143, said, “We had many times demanded the attention of officers to the issue and had also written to the district administration seeking urgent intervention, but no visible action had been taken so far. The continued dumping of mixed waste had been causing foul smell, air pollution, and serious environmental concerns.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the fire made the situation more critical, as smoke and toxic emissions further endangered public health. “There is urgent need for immediate closure of the dumping activity and proper scientific waste management.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the fire made the situation more critical, as smoke and toxic emissions further endangered public health. “There is urgent need for immediate closure of the dumping activity and proper scientific waste management.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Noida Authority had initially planned a dumping ground in Sector 123 but shifted it to Sector 145 in 2018-19 following protests by local residents. Residents in nearby sectors also protested and were assured the site would be relocated within six months. Later, they approached the National Green Tribunal, which allowed dumping at the site until a permanent solution was found. Noida currently generates 800 to 1,000 tonnes per day of municipal waste, adding to the burden. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Noida Authority had initially planned a dumping ground in Sector 123 but shifted it to Sector 145 in 2018-19 following protests by local residents. Residents in nearby sectors also protested and were assured the site would be relocated within six months. Later, they approached the National Green Tribunal, which allowed dumping at the site until a permanent solution was found. Noida currently generates 800 to 1,000 tonnes per day of municipal waste, adding to the burden. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Krishna Karunesh, CEO of the Noida Authority, said the Authority has engaged an agency for remediation work. “The site will be cleared in one year as the process to engage the agency is already done.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krishna Karunesh, CEO of the Noida Authority, said the Authority has engaged an agency for remediation work. “The site will be cleared in one year as the process to engage the agency is already done.” {{/usCountry}}

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On Wednesday, the Authority also issued a letter of intent to Indraprastha Gas Limited to set up a 300-tonnes-per-day compressed bio-gas plant, though it is unclear whether the facility will come up in Sector 145 or elsewhere. Last November, the Authority Board approved a proposal for a solid waste management plant to generate bio-CNG, aimed at handling the city’s rising garbage load.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

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