Noida’s Shrikant Tyagi gets bail from Allahabad HC, set to be released: Lawyer

ALLAHABAD: Shrikant Tyagi, the self-proclaimed politician arrested on August 9 on charges of abusing and assaulting a woman at a high-rise apartment complex in Noida’s Sector 93B, was granted bail in the case by the Allahabad high court on Monday.

His lawyers said the high court order paves the way for Tyagi’s release since he has already obtained bail in other criminal cases registered against him.

A bench of justice Surendra Singh granted bail to Tyagi in the case registered under the Gangsters Act, after hearing senior advocate GS Chaturvedi and Sunil Kumar Tripathi, additional government advocate (AGA), for the state government.

The high court noted that the government lawyer had vehemently opposed bail and cited the seven cases registered against Tyagi between 2007 and 2022, “...but he could not deny the assertion made by the counsel for the applicant regarding the bail orders passed in the aforesaid case crime numbers as well as the final reports submitted and judgment and order passed acquitting the applicant in the case mentioned against him.”

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the nature of allegations, the gravity of the offence, the severity of punishment, the evidence appearing in the case, the fact that the applicant is on bail in the substantive offence, and taking note of Section 19(4)(b) of the U.P. Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, but without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, this court is of the opinion that the applicant is entitled to bail,” justice Singh said.

Tyagi’s lawyers had also argued that he was falsely implicated in the case due to rivalry and he was not a member of any gang.

Shrikant Tyagi was arrested on charges of molestation, rioting, cheating, and relevant sections of the Gangsters Act.

Tyagi sparked nationwide outrage when he was seen in a widely-circulated video heckling and abusing a woman resident at his apartment complex, Grand Omaxe Society, in Noida.

On the basis of the video and the woman’s complaint, a case was lodged against him under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman and assault), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (insult to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Later, a case under sections 2 and 3 of the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act was registered, which relates to “a leader or member of a gang.”