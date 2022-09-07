Shrikant Tyagi’s wife seeks security cover for husband
Self-styled politician Shrikant Tyagi’s wife has submitted an application at the Surajpur district court seeking security cover for her husband whenever he leaves the jail to appear for court hearings.
In her application, Anu Tyagi alleged that there is a threat to her husband’s life, allegedly from gangster Vinay Tyagi.
Shrikant Tyagi, who has been arrested on charges of molestation, rioting, cheating, and relevant sections of the Gangster Act, is in judicial custody since August 9 and is lodged at Luksar jail.
Anu Tyagi said in her plea, “Previously an attempt has been made to kill Shrikant Tyagi by gangster Vinay Tyagi after which he was fatally injured. At the time, Y level security was given to Shrikant but it was withdrawn later”.
“Vinay Tyagi and his accomplices can attack Shrikant Tyagi while he is commuting from jail to Surajpur court for his court hearings. Hence, I request the judicial magistrate to provide security cover to Shrikant Tyagi,” Anu Tyagi said.
She further requested that her husband be given a bulletproof jacket, 19 constables with automatic weapons, two special guards and an anti-riot vehicle while being brought from jail to the court.
Tyagi’s lawyer Sushil Bhati said the family moved the application on August 22. “The court is yet to decide on it,” he said.
Members of the Tyagi community on Tuesday submitted an application at the collectorate in Surajpur seeking action against police personnel “who mentally tortured Anu Tyagi” besides the withdrawal of charges levied under the Gangster Act.
Senior officers of the Gautam Budh Nagar police refuted the allegations of misbehaving with Anu Tyagi.
500m from Sena Bhavan, Shinde faction finds his own space
When asked whether the upcoming office will also be called Sena Bhavan, Sada Sarvankar, the rebel Sena MLA from Mahim, who has been part of the search committee, said it would be a regular party office used for administrative purposes.
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
