Noida: School bus ploughs into Elevated Road railing, no casualty

A private school bus crashed into the railing of the elevated road in Noida on Monday morning after its steering wheel allegedly developed some problem, the Noida police said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident. Before the driver could apply the brakes, the bus crashed into the railing. The front part of the bus got stuck on the railing, and the driver alighted safely. (Suni Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police said the bus was returning to the school in Sector 16A from the petrol pump when the incident happened.

The driver, Rakesh, had dropped schoolchildren at the school in the morning and later went to the petrol pump to refill fuel. He was returning from there, officers said.

“The driver had gone to refill CNG at the Sector 53 petrol pump in Gijhore. While returning to the school via elevated road from Sector 61 towards Sector 18, the steering wheel of the bus got locked,” said Rohit Sharma, sub-inspector and in-charge, Atta police outpost.

“Before the driver could apply the brakes, the bus crashed into the railing. The front part of the bus got stuck on the railing, and the driver alighted safely,” the officer said.

Police were alerted and a team rushed to the spot. Traffic personnel were called to clear the congestion caused by the accident,” he added.

The bus was removed from the site using a hydraulic crane and traffic movement was restored on the elevated road after an hour, said police.

“After we received information about the accident, additional traffic police personnel were sent to the spot and a diversion was made near the Iskcon Temple loop of the elevated road,” said Shailendra Singh, traffic inspector, adding that one of the three lanes was made operational.

Udit Narayan Pandey, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) 2, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that they checked the documents of the bus. “It was fit. After police investigation, if any loophole is found, strict action will be taken,” he said.