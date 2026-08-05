Noida: Work begins on 530m skywalk in Sector 62

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Tuesday said they have started constructing a 530 metre-long skywalk at the Model Town crossing in Sector 62, a key traffic junction in the city.

The project aims to improve pedestrian movement and reduce jaywalking at one of the busiest intersections connecting Noida and Ghaziabad. (HT Archive)

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The project aims to improve pedestrian movement and reduce jaywalking at one of the busiest intersections connecting Noida and Ghaziabad, said officials.

Notably, though the project’s foundation stone was laid in February, the construction was delayed because the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was building a reversal platform from Electronic City Metro Station up to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway crossing.

Since both projects are at the same location, work on the skywalk could begin only after the metro construction work reached a suitable stage, said officials.

“The Authority has planned to finish the work in eight to nine months. Once the project is complete, it will help people in crossing the roads. The project is estimated to cost ₹40 crore,” said SP Singh, general manager at Noida authority in a media statement issued on Tuesday.

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{{^usCountry}} The four-metre-wide skywalk will connect all four arms of the crossing and integrate with the existing foot overbridge (FOB), enabling pedestrians to cross both Vishwakarma Road and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway safely, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The four-metre-wide skywalk will connect all four arms of the crossing and integrate with the existing foot overbridge (FOB), enabling pedestrians to cross both Vishwakarma Road and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway safely, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Once the construction advances, traffic restrictions will also be put in place at the spot, they said.

The elevated structure will comprise a 350-metre circular section following the alignment of the roundabout and a 180-metre straight stretch. It will be covered with an iron roof to provide protection from rain and extreme heat, said officials.

The skywalk will have four access points equipped with stairs, lifts and escalators, with exits towards Sectors 62 and 63 and both sides of NH-9, they said.

Sector 62 is one of Noida’s busiest transit hubs, where thousands of pedestrians cross the roads daily, often by weaving through traffic. The skywalk is expected to improve access for commuters travelling between the Electronic City Metro station and bus services operating to Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr and other destinations, said officials.

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According to a 2025 survey, more than 50,000 pedestrians cross the Sector 62-63 junction every day. Most of them resort to jaywalking through gaps in moving traffic, disrupting traffic flow and increasing the risk of accidents, the officials added.