One coaching centre sealed, two others partially in Noida

One coaching institute in Noida was fully sealed and two others partially by the district education department on Tuesday following surprise inspections in the wake of three students dying in the basement of a coaching institute in Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar on Saturday evening after that institute’s basement got flooded.

District education officials said one coaching institute was fully sealed while the basements of two others were sealed. A fourth one was issued a warning after the inspections, they said.

“Coaching institute “Career Launcher” was sealed for running without registration,” Dharmveer Singh, district inspector of schools (DIOS).

“In Sector 62, basements of two coaching institutes -- FIITJEE and Aakash Institute -- were sealed as they were not being used for vehicle parking as specified on their sanctioned map,” he said.

“A fourth one, “Unacademy”, was given a time extension and not sealed on the spot as classes were going on,” Singh said.

“The centre’s managers have been given time till Tuesday evening to get the centre registered with the department, else they will face action on Wednesday,” said the DIOS, adding that classes have been allowed to continue at the institutes where basements were sealed.

There are a total of 51 coaching centres registered in the district, he added.

As per rules, all coaching institutions are required to be registered under the provisions of the UP Coaching Regulation Act.

On Tuesday, the district education department inspected four coaching institutes in Noida, said officials.

According to officials, an investigation committee formed by the department conducted surprise inspections in Sector 62 area.

“After the death of three students in Delhi, an investigation committee has been formed by the DIOS, comprising Noida’s chief fire officer, city magistrate and senior officials of the Noida authority. The purpose is to check all private coaching institutes in the district and verify if they are following norms and providing a safe environment to students,” said Singh.

The DIOS further said according to the regulation, coaching centres with 50 students have to pay ₹10,000 as registration fee, and the ones having more students have to pay ₹25,000 as fee.

“The four coaching centres inspected on Tuesday have a strength of at least 500 students each. We will inspect more such institutes throughout the week,” the official added.

Udit Sharma, representative of “Career Launcher”, the institute that sealed in Sector 62, Noida, on Tuesday said the registration certificate was due to be received by the centre.

“While we have applied for the registration certificate, the document is yet to arrive. As we could not show the registration certificate, the authorities carried out the sealing. We will take up the matter with the authorities,” he said.

Ramesh Batlish, manager at FIIT-JEE centre in Sector 62, Noida, said, “We are aware of the action and will take it up with the authorities. The basement of the institute was not being used for students’ classes but for storage purposes.”

HT reached out to Unacademy and Aakash Institute but there was no response from their representatives at the time of filing this report.