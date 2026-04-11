Over 15 lakh voters in GB Nagar as final rolls out

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration published the final electoral roll on Friday following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, and the district’s roll now has 1,505,082 voters across three assembly constituencies, officials said. According to official data, the total electorate includes 823,304 male, 681,728 female, and 50 transgender voters. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to official data, the total electorate includes 823,304 male, 681,728 female, and 50 transgender voters. Before the revision the district had 186,000 to 187,000 voters.

Among the district’s three assembly constituencies, Dadri accounted for the highest number of voters at 605,204, followed by Noida (587,195), and Jewar (312,683).

Officials said the finalisation of the rolls marks the conclusion of the revision exercise, which involved updating entries, removing discrepancies and adding eligible new voters. The updated rolls have now been made available to recognised political parties as well as the public.

Atul Kumar, sub-district election officer and additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), said: “The final electoral roll has been published in accordance with prescribed rules. Residents can verify their names and details in the electoral list by visiting their respective polling booths over the next week. Citizens are encouraged to check their entries to ensure accuracy.”

Residents can verify their names and details by visiting their respective booth level officers next week. Those requiring corrections can apply through the prescribed forms on the EC website or available with BLOs

The district’s election infrastructure has also expanded in line with the growing electorate. Officials said there are currently 743 polling stations and 2,024 polling booths across Gautam Budh Nagar. Of these, Dadri has the highest number of polling stations at 303, followed by Noida (233) and Jewar (207). Similarly, the number of polling booths stands at 811 in Noida, 794 in Dadri, and 419 in Jewar.

District magistrate and district election officer Medha Roopam said the administration focused on ensuring transparency and accessibility throughout the revision process. “The electoral roll has been prepared in accordance with Election Commission Of India (ECI) norms, and copies have been shared with all recognised political parties.”

Officials said political parties have been asked to review the rolls and flag discrepancies within the week.