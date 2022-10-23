Oyo begins internal probe after couple secretly filmed at Noida hotel: Report

Top hospitality firm Oyo has begun an internal investigation on Sunday after Noida police arrested two people who allegedly secretly filmed a couple. According to officials, the two accused - identified as Vishnu Singh and Abdul Wahab - had booked a room in the Noida hotel near the Phase 3 police station area last month - where they had placed a hidden camera before checking out.

The accused duo booked the same room a week later to take the camera out that had recorded intimate moments of a couple, the police said, reported news agency PTI.

According to DCP (Central Noida) Saad Miyan Khan, the accused tried to extort money from the couple on the pretext of releasing their video online.

"The hotel and its staff were not found involved in the incident so far. The accused duo had stayed in the hotel in the past also and the police are contacting the guests who have stayed there in the recent past to confirm if anyone else also got an extortion call," ADCP Khan told PTI.

People associated with Oyo told PTI that they are internally probing the matter.

Meanwhile, the police have also questioned the hotel staff over the incident, however, their role has not been found.

(With inputs from PTI)

