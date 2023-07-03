Pak woman crossed border with her 4 kids to be with man she met on PUBG. Then…

The Greater Noida Police on Monday arrested a Pakistani woman and her four children who were allegedly sheltered by a man illegally, whom she met via online game PUBG, news agency PTI reported, citing police officials. The police have also arrested the man, who illegally sheltered them in his rented house.(File/ Reuters)

The police have also arrested the man, who illegally sheltered them in his rented house, the officials added.

"The Pakistani woman and the local man have been detained. The woman's four children are also in police custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan told PTI.

According to the official, the woman, who is in her late 20s, and the man had encountered each other over online game PUBG, which led to a friendship between them.

"The man and the woman are being questioned right now. Further details and facts would be shared once the questioning is over," Khan added.

According to the official, the woman had allegedly entered India with her children via Nepal last month before entering Uttar Pradesh and reaching Greater Noida by a bus, the report added.

(With inputs from PTI)