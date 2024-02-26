PM lays foundation stone for railway projects; Sahibabad to get major underpass

GHAZIABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stones as well as inaugurated many projects, as he dedicated to the nation over 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth around ₹41,000 crore. One of the projects for which foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi included an underpass construction in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

One of these projects for which foundation stone was laid is linked to an underpass construction in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad.

The underpass has been a long pending demand of residents of Kadkad Model village (in Sahibabad), located close to New Delhi-Ghaziabad railway section. Local residents face hardship due to a railway crossing, and have to wait for long due to high railway traffic.

Modi laid the foundation stone for these projects virtually, including the underpass near Kadkad Model village.

The road connects Kadkad Model to Delhi. Due to movement of trains, the railway crossing is often found closed and this creates issues for local commuters. So, the residents needed an underpass for a long time, said Gen VK Singh (retired), Ghaziabad MP, said in a statement.

“The cost will be about ₹10 crore and it will benefit about 10,000 people. The underpass is to be constructed with the help of push-box technology. It will have seven such boxes with each having length of about 10 metres,” he added.

The residents said that the underpass will help in easy movement.

“With the underpass, residents of Kadkad Model will be able to easily connect to Brij Vihar and other localities. The commuters at present have to use an alternate rail-over-bridge near Ramprastha, and this involves additional travel. So, the underpass will ease movement and will also save time,” said Sushil Raghav, a resident of Kadkad Model.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said, “The amenities that we aspired for are now becoming a reality in India. Over the past decade, we have witnessed the rise of a new India, evident in the transformative changes unfolding within the railways.”

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while participating in the event virtually from his official residence, extended his gratitude to the Prime Minister.

The projects include renovation/ building of 74 railway stations and 267 road overbridges/underpasses in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Uttar Pradesh information department.