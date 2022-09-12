PM Modi in Noida today | Traffic police issues advisory for commuters

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Noida on Monday, the city’s traffic police has issued an advisory for daily commuters to avoid any disruption in vehicular movement. Various diversions on the Delhi-Greater Noida Expressway route have been placed as PM Modi will inaugurate the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit , being organised at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida at 10:30am. Officials have advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

“Traffic Advisory: Management / diversion of traffic on Delhi to Greater Noida route (Noida-Greater Noida Expressway) in view of the excursion program of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India at Expo Mart Greater Noida on 12.09.2022! Traffic Helpline No - 9971009001," Noida Traffic Police said in a tweet.

🚨 यातायात एडवाइजरी🚨

दिनांक 12.09.2022 को माननीय प्रधानमंत्री भारत सरकार के एक्सपो मार्ट ग्रेटर नोएडा में भ्रमण कार्यक्रम के दृष्टिगत दिल्ली से ग्रेटर नोएडा मार्ग (नोएडा-ग्रेटर नोएडा एक्सप्रेस-वे) पर यातायात का प्रबंधन/डायवर्जन!

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001

“Traffic going from Chilla Red Light to Greater Noida via Expressway will be able to go towards its destination via Golchakkar Chowk via Rajnigandha Cheek, Sector 37 from Sector 14A flyover,” Noida Traffic Police said in its detailed advisory. Traffic coming from Sector 37 to DND/Chilla, Sector 37 to Sector 18, Rajnigandha will be able to go to its destination by crossing the chowk, it added.

International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022

World Dairy Summit 2022 is a four-day long event, and will conclude on Sept 15. Around 1500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate in the Summit. A day ago, PM Modi had urged “all those passionate about agriculture and the dairy sector to join the programme, which brings different stakeholders of the sector together” via a tweet. The summit will also help Indian dairy farmers to gain exposure about the global best practices.

"Driven by the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy sector resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44% in the last eight years," a government statement - ahead of the event - read.

