PM Modi in Noida today | Traffic police issues advisory for commuters
Traffic coming from Sector 37 to DND/Chilla, Sector 37 to Sector 18, Rajnigandha will be able to go to its destination by crossing the chowk, Noida Traffic Police said in its advisory.
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Noida on Monday, the city’s traffic police has issued an advisory for daily commuters to avoid any disruption in vehicular movement. Various diversions on the Delhi-Greater Noida Expressway route have been placed as PM Modi will inaugurate the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit , being organised at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida at 10:30am. Officials have advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly.
“Traffic Advisory: Management / diversion of traffic on Delhi to Greater Noida route (Noida-Greater Noida Expressway) in view of the excursion program of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India at Expo Mart Greater Noida on 12.09.2022! Traffic Helpline No - 9971009001," Noida Traffic Police said in a tweet.
"Traffic going from Chilla Red Light to Greater Noida via Expressway will be able to go towards its destination via Golchakkar Chowk via Rajnigandha Cheek, Sector 37 from Sector 14A flyover," Noida Traffic Police said in its detailed advisory.
International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022
World Dairy Summit 2022 is a four-day long event, and will conclude on Sept 15. Around 1500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate in the Summit. A day ago, PM Modi had urged “all those passionate about agriculture and the dairy sector to join the programme, which brings different stakeholders of the sector together” via a tweet. The summit will also help Indian dairy farmers to gain exposure about the global best practices.
"Driven by the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy sector resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44% in the last eight years," a government statement - ahead of the event - read.
Shocking videos capture Pune rain wrath amid snarls, power cuts
Days after Bengaluru rain captured the nation's attention with alarming visuals of waterlogged roads and rainwater inside homes, Pune was in focus on Sunday after a brief spell of heavy downpour. Over 50 mm of rain was received in parts of the city in nearly an hour on Sunday evening. Multiple videos emerged on Twitter that captured the rain wrath. (sic)” tweeted Prafful Sarda.
PUTA for restoring admissions to nuclear medicine course at Panjab University
The Panjab University Teachers' Association executive in its meeting on Friday resolved that the varsity should restore the admission process to the MSc nuclear medicine course. In June, PU had kept admissions to the course in abeyance for want of renewal of the MoU with PGIMER. Recently, PGIMER in a communication to PU, declined to run the joint course with it.
Panchkula: Residents’ tussle prolongs kids’ wait for swings at MDC Sector 4 park
Children's wait for swings at the biggest park of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, continues as sparring residents of the locality have failed to arrive at a consensus over their installation despite intervention by the Haryana Human Rights Commission. A section of residents from the sector has been demanding an open gym in the sector's central park, nearly 1 acre in size, while another section has been against it.
42-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Badmajra village
A 42-year-old man hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Badmajra village on Sunday morning. Investigating officer ASI Angrez Singh said the deceased used to work as a door-to-door garbage collector in Kharar, and lived with his wife and three minor children. On Sunday, his wife found his body hanging around 8.30 am and alerted the police, who responded to the scene and rushed the man to the civil hospital in Kharar.
Deadly curve on Mohali’s Airport Road: Gurdwara to get 3 acres, ₹2.5 crore in exchange for vacating land
Work to straighten out the deadly curve near Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur in Sector 70 on Airport Road may finally begin in two months, with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority finalising the compensation for the gurdwara management in exchange for giving up a portion of land. Nearly six months later, now, GMADA has decided to compensate the management with 3 acres of land in Sector 77, along with ₹2.5 crore.
