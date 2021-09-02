Police ban 'take home' services in Noida, Greater Noida during night curfew

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have announced a ban on “take home” services provided by restaurants and eateries in Noida and Greater Noida, according to news agency PTI. These services will remain prohibited from 10pm to 6am, when a night curfew is in effect across Uttar Pradesh.

“There will be a ban on Take Home services of hotels and dhabas etc. after 10pm till 6am,” the police said in a statement. “CrPC Section 144 is imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has instructed all districts in the state to ensure compliance of the daily 10pm to 6am night curfew,” the statement further read.

It also reiterated that only emergency and necessary services such as health care will be granted exemption while the night curfew is on, during which, it said, all usual activities will remain banned. The exemption, however, will also be extended to industrial services which will continue to function normally, the order stated.

“Gautam Buddh Nagar Police commissioner Alok Singh has directed all officers and station in-charges to ensure that the instructions are strictly complied with,” the police said.

Though officials have cited the imposition of Section 144 as the reason behind banning take home services during the night curfew, the announcement came in the wake of a 38-year-old restaurant owner in Greater Noida being shot dead at the outlet late night on Tuesday, allegedly over a delivery order which was taking longer than expected.

The deceased, a resident of Dadri, was trying to resolve an argument among some food delivery agents when three men, all of whom were drunk and apparently unconnected with the restaurant, its owner or the delivery boys, opened fire, killing the victim.

All three suspects have been arrested by the police.