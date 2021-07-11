Uttar Pradesh further relaxes night curfew timings: All you need to know

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced another revision of night curfew timings in the state, which will be now implemented statewide from 10pm to 6am. This decision was taken in view of the current coronavirus situation in the state, which the government say is under control.

A similar decision of reduced the night curfew timings came into force on June 21. From 7pm to 7am, the timings were relaxed 9pm to 7am.

The UP government has also allowed resumption of markets located outside of containment zones, and allowed restaurants to open with 50% capacity from June 21. Attendance was made compulsory for government employees. Social functions like marriages were allowed to take place with a ceiling of 50 guests for both indoor and outdoor ceremonies. Religious places were also opened up for devotees with a maximum number of 50 guests.

UP imposed a curfew to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases on April 30, which was initially extended till May 31. Curbs were relaxed in most districts from June, as the number of active cases fell below the 20,000-mark. Only the districts of Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur had to abide by curfew norms as active cases in these three districts were above 600

UP’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases have been on the downswing. The state recorded a total of 100 cases on Saturday, and four fatalities. Recoveries continued to outnumber new cases, with 183 people making a full recovery in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 98.6 per cent.