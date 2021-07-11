'Every community taken care of': Yogi Adityanath launches UP population policy

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday unveiled the state's new population policy, which aims to incentivise people to help in population control. The unveiling coincided with the World Population Day, which is celebrated on July 11 every year.

"Increasing population can be a hurdle in way of development. Every community has been taken care of in Population Policy 2021-2030," Adityanath said.

He also said that population control is directly connected with awareness among masses and poverty.

Jai Pratap Singh, the state's health minister, said that Uttar Pradesh is aiming for stability by 2050. He also said with the new policy, the aim is to reduce population growth rate to 2.1 per cent.

Earlier, the chief minister had said that rising population is the root cause of major problems including inequality. He also encouraged people to spread awareness about the problems arising out of an increasing population.

"Let us, on this 'World Population Day', take a pledge to make ourselves and the society aware of the problems arising from the increasing population," Adityanath said in a statement.

The UP government's law commission has also prepared a population control bill, which promises perks and incentives to government employees and general public who follow population control measures. The commission has released the final draft of the 'UP Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021' and invited suggestions by July 19.

People having more than two children in Uttar Pradesh will be debarred from contesting local bodies polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy, according to the draft bill.

The draft says it is necessary to control and stabilise the population of the state for the promotion of sustainable development with more equitable distribution.

The provision of this legislation shall apply to a married couple where the boy is not less than 21 years of age and the girl is not less than 18.