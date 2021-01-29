IND USA
Politicians flock to UP Gate protest site after emotional appeal by Rakesh Tikait
A day after the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait broke down and made an emotional appeal to people to provide him with food and water, thousands arrived at the UP Gate protest site on Friday, providing strength to the farmer, whose numbers at the site had declined since the incidents of violence in Delhi on Republic Day (Tuesday).

The farmers on Thursday had alleged that the Ghaziabad district administration was trying to pressurise them to leave the site and had snapped electricity and even curtailed their water supply. Tikait had also alleged on Thursday evening that some BJP MLAs were planning attacks on the protesters once he got arrested by the Ghaziabad police.

On Friday, the protest site close to Ghazipur in east Delhi saw visits from politicians, with Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia arriving in the morning to inspect the arrangements after the Delhi government provided water tankers and mobile toilets at the site.

“Delhi chief minister had spoken to Rakesh Tikait who told him that the UP government has snapped power and water supplies. So, we made arrangements of water tankers and toilets and now the farmers can use them. I came here to take a look of the arrangements,” Sisodia told reporters at UP Gate.

“We have support for the farmers, and it is unfortunate that they are being termed as violent and traitors .Why is the BJP not able to hear voice of lakhs of farmers, why are they just listening to the voices of a few capitalists,” Sisodia said, while adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should withdraw the three farm laws.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had also tweeted in support of farmers and Rakesh Tikait and stated that the demands raised by farmers were genuine.

Ghaziabad district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, on the other hand, said water supply and electricity had not been stopped.

“The number of water tankers had been reduced as the gathering had decreased at UP Gate. So, a few tankers had been deployed elsewhere. The electricity lines had some fault and this was not deliberate. Such issues have taken place previously at UP Gate. We have served them a notice to vacate the site and we are waiting for their reply,” Pandey, added.

Later on Friday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda also arrived at the UP Gate protest site where he met Rakesh Tikait and other farmer leaders present at the site.

Jayant Chaudhary, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader, also met Rakesh Tikait while extending his full support to the ongoing agitation. This was Chaudhary’s second visit to the UP Gate site.

“They say that they want an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-sufficient), but call farmers ‘desh drohi’ (anti national) and try to pressurise them through use of force. Farmers will never bow down in such a manner. I have come here to support the farmers as a common man, while our party also fights for their cause,” he added.

Another Congress leader, Ajay Kumar Lallu, who is also the president of UP Congress committee, arrived at the UP Gate site to support the ongoing movement. Lallu had previously visited UP Gate on December 5 last year.

“We fail to understand why the ‘anna daatas’ (food providers) are given dates after dates but the government is not ready to listen to their voices. About 130 farmers have lost their life during the ongoing agitation. Those who indulged in violence have been identified. It, however, seems like they are being protected. We will raise the issues of farmers in Parliament and even on the streets,” Lallu, said.

The committee of farmers at UP Gate have already decided that they will not allow any politicians to share their dais.

“Even if a politician comes here to support farmers, they will be treated as guests. We have cases where politicians from the BJP donated us flags and even food items, while not revealing their names. So, anyone who supports the farmers is welcome here,” Rakesh Tikait said at UP Gate on Friday.

Chandra Mohan, spokesperson and BJP UP state secretary said that “nautanki” (drama) was being played out by some people in name of farmers’ agitation.

“These people have got reduced to zero in politics and have now indulged in negative politics. The BJP has always been instrumental and focussed to increase the income of farmers. Farmers always keep country before self and are very patriotic. Further, we have never termed anyone as ‘gaddar’ and never spoken against any community. Over the issue of the new laws, we have spoken to number of farmers’ organisation who support the new farm laws,” he added.

