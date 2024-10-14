Prohibitory orders defied for Ghaziabad mahapanchayat

Ghaziabad: Hundreds of protestors gathered on Sunday as they claimed to have held a mahapanchayat on National Highway-9, near Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, in defiance of prohibitory orders and amid heavy security arrangement. The development came in the wake of a controversy which originated after the temple’s head-priest Yati Narsinghanand, allegedly made controversial remarks “hurting religious sentiments” of Muslims, during an event in Lohiya Nagar on September 29. (Representational image)

Police officers said that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanihhta remain in place and that action would be taken up against anyone found defying orders.

However, as of late Sunday night, no FIR had been filed as police officials said that they were still “deliberating” and would lodge cases as per investigation.

To be sure, at one of the site of assembly, police personnel were seen rounding up protesters in a bus. Police, however, did not confirm if anyone was detained or arrested.

Police, meanwhile, said that they will act against anyone defying orders in place.

“Section 163 of BNSS is in prevalence and we clarified this to public representatives and religious groups etc, during peace-committee meetings. Still, people came here. Some people, about 40-50 or so, were taken to police line in a bus. We will lodge FIR against anyone who breaks law,” Dinesh Kumar P, additional commissioner of police, told reporters.

Officers said that they had deployed about 500 personnel at different routes leading to the temple.

Till late Sunday night, the senior police officials did not confirm whether any FIRs were lodged. “Legal action in the form of FIRs will be initiated and we are deliberating it,” said Surendra Nath Tweari, DCP (rural zone), on late Sunday night and he declined comments whether the claimed Panchayat was held or not.

The development came in the wake of a controversy which originated after the temple’s head-priest Yati Narsinghanand, allegedly made controversial remarks “hurting religious sentiments” of Muslims, during an event in Lohiya Nagar on September 29. Police took cognizance and registered an FIR against him on October 3 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Section 302 (punishment for intentionally hurting someone’s religious feelings).

Then on October 4, people objecting to Narsinghanand’s remarks, gathered outside the temple to protest and raised slogans. Again, an FIR was registered by the police.

Last week, Yati’s aides issued a call to hold a Hindu Mahapanchayat at the Dasna Devi temple on Sunday. But police did not give the permission for it.

To be sure, there are two separate approach routes to reach the Dasna Devi temple. On Sunday, two gatherings were held for Mahapanchayat – near Dudhiya Peepal area, and adjacent to NH-9 near the road leading to the temple.

On Sunday, hundreds of protestors were lathicharged by police as they tried to break the barricading put up near the Dudhiya Peepal area in a bid to proceed to the temple to hold the Mahapanchayat.

“Since morning, the police prevented our supporters from reaching the temple by putting up barricades on different routes leading to the temple. About 50-60 people including women were present in the temple. Police behaved rudely to the extent that they did not allow women to go to washroom. We held a panchayat in the temple, raising several demands,” said Udita Tyagi, general secretary, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Foundation.

The panchayat, called by holy men and supporters, raised several demands such as an inquiry of remarks made by Yati Narsinghanand by a retired judge, review of his security, arrest of those who protested outside the temple and also of the conspirators behind it, Tyagi said.

Separately, Nandkishor Gurjar, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Loni, along with hundreds of protestors, organised the Mahapanchayat adjacent to the NH-9 near the road leading to the Dasna Devi temple.

“Instead of arresting people who protested at the temple (on October 4), police are lodging FIRs against us. Despite all security arrangements, thousands of protestors reached Dasna. Saints along with us held a Mahapanchayat adjacent to NH-9. We want action against those who attacked the temple and demand levying of the National Security Act and fast-tracking of the cases,” Gurjar told reporters near the highway. “Police acted in a barbaric manner and I demand an inquiry. We will soon meet the chief minister and apprise him about the prevailing situation here,” he added.

Meanwhile, Narsinghanand has been missing since that night and has not surfaced till date. His close aides claim that police took him away citing security concerns while police deny such claims.