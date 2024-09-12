PVVNL to overhaul power distribution infra in Sector 47 to address outages

In a significant step towards ensuring reliable power supply, Noida power discom Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) will overhaul the electrical infrastructure in Sector 47, said officials on Thursday. PVVNL officials said an initial batch of 50 concrete poles has already been procured, and work will begin soon, starting from one end of the sector and progressing systematically. (HT Archive)

A meeting was recently held with the officials concerned for outlining the key measures needed to enhance power delivery and safety in the area.

The key issues to be addressed in Sector 47 include the replacing of rusting and precarious electric poles with concrete ones, replacing old, unused power cables, and exposed wires with insulated cables besides shifting of the 11kV overhead line underground to prevent frequent outages during rain, said officials.

PVVNL officials said addressing the electrical issues in the area is needed to ensure a safer and more reliable power supply.

“The existing poles are severely rusted and have compromised structural integrity. To prevent any accident or power disruption, we are moving ahead with replacing dilapidated poles with concrete ones that are durable, rust-resistant, and require minimal maintenance in the long run. We are also removing all unwanted materials and ensuring that cables are properly dressed and organised. This will result in a much cleaner and safer electrical setup,” said Ajay Singh, subdivisional officer, PVVNL Noida.

PVVNL officials said an initial batch of 50 concrete poles has already been procured, and work will begin soon, starting from one end of the sector and progressing systematically.

All old, redundant power cables, specifically naked wires, will also be replaced said PVVNL. “With insulated cables already installed, the old wiring has become unnecessary and potentially hazardous. We will be consulting on this within the department to determine the responsibility for removing the old poles and wires. A decision will be taken soon,” said Singh.

Officials said streetlights mounted on current poles will also be shifted. PVVNL also plans to raise insulated cables to the proper height, as they have been fixed too low. This adjustment may involve trimming trees or installing additional poles where necessary, said officials.

“One of the most significant upgrades will be the shifting of the 11kV overhead power line underground. This measure will drastically reduce power outages during storms and rain. The UPPCL team will initiate the underground cabling project in Sector 47 soon,” said the SDO.

“Our goal is to enhance the reliability and safety of power supply, and we are taking necessary steps to ensure that these improvements are implemented effectively,” said Harish Bansal, chief engineer, PVVNL Noida.

Sector 47 has around 1,100 residential plots and a population is around 5,500, according to the residents’ welfare association.

PVVNL Noida has urged residents to support the initiative by avoiding planting trees under power lines and ensuring power meters are moved outside homes for easier access and safety.

Residents said they are relieved by the measures being undertaken. “Power discom is finally taking action to address the rusting poles and low-hanging cables that have been a safety concern since long. The plan to replace them with concrete poles and move the 11kV line underground is a huge step forward,” Anil Prakash, a resident.