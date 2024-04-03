Recovery agent held for murder of liquor salesman in Greater Noida West

The central Noida police on Tuesday morning arrested a 25-year-old man on charges shooting dead a liquor salesman who allegedly refused to sell them alcohol beyond operational hours in Greater Noida West on Sunday, senior officers said. The liquor vend in Greater Noida West where the murder took place on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Around 1.30am on Sunday, Hariom Nagar (45), a native of Amroha and a resident of New Haibatpur village in Greater Noida West, was allegedly shot dead by three unidentified suspects after he refused to sell them alcohol after 10pm.

The suspect, identified as Atul (he goes by single name), hails from Bulandshahr and works as recovery agents for a local financing company that provides loans for cars in Noida, said police.

“On Tuesday, officers from Bisrakh police station were conducting routine checks near Char Murti when the suspect came on a motorcycle without licence plates. Spotting the police, the motorcycle turned around and began speeding towards a roundabout. He engaged in a gunfight with the police in order to evade arrest, during which he was shot and injured,” said Hirdesh Katheriya, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, adding that a countrymade gun was recovered from him and he was admitted to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

The suspect revealed that he and two of his colleagues, who also work as recovery agents, had gone to the wineshop to purchase liquor around 1.30am. They got into a fight with the salesman who refused to sell them alcohol and one of his accomplices shot the salesman and fled the spot with the other two.

“Atul has at least 12 cases registered against him in Sector 39 and 20 police stations for theft and under the Gangster Act,” said a senior officer part of investigation.

The ADCP further said Atul’s two accomplices, who are yet to be identified, are being tracked and will be nabbed soon.

“Atul has been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 504 (Intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code for the liquor salesman’s murder. After his arrest on Tuesday, efforts are on to find and nab the other suspects in the case,” the ADCP said.