Residents fume as dust covers Sector 76-77 after PVVNL work

NOIDA: Residents of Sector 76 and 77 in Noida are up in arms against a reckless cable-laying work undertaken by a contractor of the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) Noida. Residents claim that the Noida authority, which grants permission for such work, has turned a blind eye while PVVNL contractors continue unchecked. (HT Photo)

The work, which involves digging up roads and footpaths, has left behind a trail of dust, debris, and alleged environmental violations. Despite the issue being raised in the District Environment Committee meeting, locals are yet to witness favourable results.

UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) Noida authorities on Monday, however, assured they will ensure compliance to rules in view of public concerns.

“Walking in the sector has become a nightmare. The entire road and tiles are covered in dust, and there is no effort to clean up after the work is over,” said Ravi Kumar, a resident of Sector 77.

Another resident, Pooja Sharma, said: “We have children and elderly people in our home, and this unchecked pollution is making it difficult to breathe. What is keeping the authorities not taking note of it?”

A resident, Amit Gupta, alleged that despite strict environmental regulations, the pollution control board is imposing minimal fines rather than ensuring strict compliance of rules.

“In Sector 77, the entire road and tiles have been left covered in dust and mud after the work was completed. The issue was raised in the District Environment Committee meeting recently. But there is no clarity on what action, if any, has been taken,” he said.

PVVNL Noida officials, however, explained that the work of installing a 33kilovolt (kV) -- 33,000 volts -- underground power cable from 132 kV substation in Sector 115, and 400 kV substation in Sector 123 is underway.

“The power infrastructure project involved trenching roads and dismantling footpath tiles along key routes, including FNG Road and sectors 74, 75, 76, and 77, among other areas. The work is expected to continue for another week, during which we are taking measures to minimise dust from the site. To control dust, we have also implemented water-sprinkling exercise,” said Samarth Saxena, sub-divisional officer, work circle-2, PVVNL Noida.

“We have instructed the concerned parties to prioritise the repair of roads and footpaths damaged during the power supply work. Ensuring the restoration of interlocking tiles is essential to address the complaints received from residents,” said a Noida authority official deputed with work circle 6.

“Efforts will be taken to ensure that responsible parties implement adequate dust control measures and restore the damaged roads and footpaths promptly to minimise environmental impact”, said UPPCB Noida’s regional officer Utsav Sharma.