Residents of Noida high-rise to take out ‘march for registry’

Noida: The residents of Gardenia Glory apartments in Sector 46, Noida, are set to carry out a “March for Registry” on Sunday after their builder allegedly did not pay up the land dues required to initiate registry of their flats by April 12. On March 16, the Gardenia Glory Society, where 1,450 homebuyers have been waiting for their registries since 2016, had put up the ‘no registry, no vote’ banners as their flat registries are pending. (HT Photo)

A representative of the builder, however, said that they have requested the Noida authority to extend the deadline and they still have time till May 12 to clear the dues.

On March 16, the Gardenia Glory Society, where 1,450 homebuyers have been waiting for their registries since 2016, had put up the ‘no registry, no vote’ banners as their flat registries are pending.

On March 28, the Noida Authority officials convened a meeting with the residents of the society, its builder and district administration officials in a bid to address the residents’ concerns.

Anil Singh, assistant general manager (group housing), Noida Authority, who presided over the meeting, had directed the builder to deposit 25 percent of the total amount payable by him against the society, by April 12.

“If this amount is deposited by the builder by April 12, flats’ registries will begin. The builder has assured that the directives will be followed. We have also instructed the residents of the society to stop their protest and withdraw the ‘no registry, no vote’ banners completely,” Singh had stated.

It prompted residents to remove the protest banners.

But on Saturday, the residents alleged that the builder did not keep up with his side of the promise regarding the directives, and their registries remain stuck in limbo.

“We are past April 12 and the builder has failed to follow the Noida authority’s directives. Residents feel cheated, and have decided to organise a march inside the society to make our voices heard,” said Kailash Pandey, a resident of the society who also represented residents at the meeting.

As the agreed timelines by Noida authority for registration of our apartments have elapsed, it’s time to take action, said Prabha Gupta, another resident of the society.

“We will hold a ‘March for Registry’ movement inside the society to highlight our frustrations with the administration, Noida Authority, and their false promises,” she said.

When asked, Noida authority’s official Singh said that they will send another notice to the builder.

“And if he does not follow the directives, strict action will be taken against him,” the official added.

Amit Kumar from Gardenia Developers Private Limited, who represented the builder at the meeting held with the Noida authority, said that they have asked for an extension of time from the authority.

“We have time till May 12 to pay the dues, as per our discussions with the officials,” he added