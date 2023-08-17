Noida: Lying inactive for two years, bronchoscopy equipment back to use

The previously dormant bronchoscopy instrument at Gautam Budh Nagar District Hospital in Sector 39 has been reinstated for use, officials said. This medical tool, known as a bronchoscope, was effectively deployed during the Covid-19 outbreak to address critical lung infections. However, it had later been stored away in a storeroom. Patients with lung infections and related bronchial issues have already availed themselves of the treatment. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Nearly two years later, hospital authorities have revived the service, which resumed on Monday. Patients with lung infections and related bronchial issues have already availed themselves of the treatment.

Bronchoscopy, a procedure conducted by a pulmonologist, involves assessing a patient’s lung and air passage condition. It is typically necessary when patients exhibit symptoms such as persistent cough, infections, or anomalies detected in X-rays or other tests.

Chief medical superintendent, Dr Renu Agarwal said, “The facility remained unused for an extended period, and it recently came to my attention. Consequently, the equipment was reactivated and made available for patient use. While the service was employed previously, the device was inexplicably locked away on the hospital’s first floor. However, we have now integrated the service into the ICU, ensuring patient access.”

During the second wave of Covid-19, the device saw frequent usage, although its utilization diminished thereafter. Last week, a 24-year-old patient with significantly reduced oxygen levels was admitted to the hospital’s emergency department. Upon diagnosis of lung complications, the patient underwent a video bronchoscopy utilizing the equipment, resulting in a stabilized condition.

“I have taken measures to guarantee optimal and timely patient care at the hospital. Upon discovering that the equipment was available but underutilized, I issued necessary directives to the staff. The reasons behind locking the equipment remain undetermined,” the CMS added.