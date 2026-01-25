School heads to face personal liability for lapses in school bus safety: Transport dept

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar transport department on Saturday warned of strict action against schools found violating safety norms in the operation of school vehicles, officials said on Saturday. Representative photo (REUTERS)

Assistant regional transport officer (enforcement) Udit Narayan Pandey said: “School managers or principals will be held personally responsible for vehicles operating from their campuses. Any violation of prescribed safety norms will attract action at an individual level,” Pandey said.

The directive applies to all schools across Gautam Budh Nagar and covers vehicles used to transport students, whether owned by schools or operated through private arrangements, officials said.

According to the transport department, all school vehicles must have valid permits, fitness certificates, insurance cover and pollution under control (PUC) certificates. Drivers are required to have valid driving licences, while both drivers and conductors must undergo police verification, medical examination and mandatory training.

Officials said additional safety infrastructure — such as GPS tracking systems, CCTV cameras, fire extinguishers, first-aid kits, seat belts and clearly marked emergency exits — has also been made compulsory. For the safety of girl students, the deployment of women conductors has been made mandatory.

“Schools have also been directed to constitute a ‘school transport safety committee’ and hold monthly meetings to review compliance and safety issues, with records of decisions and follow-up actions”, added the officer.

Transport officials cautioned that in the event of an accident or criminal incident involving a school vehicle, if negligence on part of the school management is established, criminal, administrative and legal action would be initiated against the concerned authorities. In serious cases, the department may also recommend cancellation of the school’s recognition.

The move comes as part of a wider push by the district administration to tighten oversight of institutions responsible for children’s safety, officials said, adding that enforcement drives and inspections would be intensified in the coming weeks.