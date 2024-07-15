Sector 105 residents seek repair of boundary wall of greenbelt

NOIDA: Residents in Noida’s Sector 105 have become a concerned lot for their security since a surrounding boundary wall of the greenbelt area in their locality has been lying damaged for over a year. A tendering process is underway and work of repairing the damaged portions will soon be taken up, said a horticulture department of Noida authority. (HT Photo)

The damaged portions, located in Block C and D, let the stray cattle to enter the locality as well as strangers from Hajipur and adjacent areas to venture around, compromising the overall security of the residential place, alleged residents.

Noida authority officials on Monday assured that the repair work will be undertaken soon.

Residents shared that despite repeated complaints, a favourable action resolving the problem remains awaited from related officials.

“The broken portions of the wall make our houses vulnerable to trespassers and potential threats. We demand immediate repair to ensure our safety”, said Monu Chauhan, a resident.

“Due to stray animals as well as villagers from adjacent localities often enter into the Sector. We are worried about the security of our children as well as our properties in the absence of proper maintenance”, said Vinod Badola, another resident.

As per the information from Sector 105 RWA, the sector that also has villas developed in it, has a population of around 3,000.

“The boundary wall of the green belt in our sector is around one-and-half-feet high. And the cemented grills installed on the wall have broken at several places due to wear and tear. The situation has been persisting for around a year. But nobody has paid any heed to the issue being raised by residents,” said Divya Krishnatrey, president, residents’ welfare association (RWA), Sector 105.

Noida authority officials informed that the repair works in the sector will soon be undertaken.

“The residents have been demanding that the height of the boundary wall be raised. But that will not be possible. Moreover, a tendering process is underway and work of repairing the damaged portions will soon be taken up,” said Anand Mohan, deputy director, horticulture department, Noida authority.