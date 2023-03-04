The Gautam Budh Nagar police and the anti human trafficking unit (AHTU) on Thursday night busted a prostitution racket being run from a rented house in Salarpur village in Noida and arrested a woman, whom they claimed was heading the operations, and her six male associates Sex racket run from rented house in Noida busted, woman among 7 held

The woman was identified as Mala Devi and her six associates as Abhishek, Manpreet, Harish, Anil, Rajan and Sagar.

Two women, residents of Delhi and Noida, were also rescued and sent to the one stop centre in Noida. Officials said their relatives will be informed and the women sent home with them.

Officials said the activities had started about 10 days ago from a two-room rented accommodation.

“We received information that the lane in the village where the house was located used to be practically deserted, but started getting several visitors daily over the past few days. We got to know about the prostitution racket and the activities was confirmed by a team that was sent as decoy customers,” said assistant commissioner of police (Noida-1), Rajneesh Verma.

He said the two rescued women, aged 24 and 32 years, were blackmailed and forced into prostitution and were paid little.

“We came to know that customers were called around 5pm and they left around 1am every day. The men were charged according to the amount of time they spent with the woman. These women were told that they would get two or three customers a day, but they were made to attend to over 10 men a day. If they objected, they were threatened that their families would be told about what they did and they would not be paid at all,” said the ACP.

Deputy commissioner of police, Noida, Harish Chander said police have recovered ₹2,100, six mobile phones and used and unused condom packets from the site. A case has been registered against the seven accused under relevant sections of The Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956, at Sector 39 police station.

Meanwhile, newly appointed additional deputy commissioner of police, Shakti Avasthy, has started a helpline number -- 7827121799-- on which may share any kind of sensitive information without revealing their identity.

Avasthy said, “People are often afraid of sharing information with the police, and sometimes don’t have the confidence that the message is reaching the right people. Such persons may use this number for sharing any information they have.”

The ADCP will personally handle the helpline number and information will be passed on to those concerned, said police.