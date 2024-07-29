Shots fired at Dadri house, police arrest one suspect

An unidentified man has been booked for allegedly opening firing at a house in Dadri, Greater Noida, on Friday night. Police reported on Sunday that a case of attempt to murder was registered on Saturday night based on the victim’s complaint, and one suspect has been apprehended. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other suspects involved in the case, assured police. (File Photo)

Station house officer (Dadri) Sujeet Kumar Upadhyay said, “Complainant Manoj Bhati, a farmer residing with his family in Luharli village in Dadri, Greater Noida, reported the incident.”

In his complaint, Bhati said, “Around 9pm on Friday, a Kia Seltos SUV approached my house, and unidentified suspects fired four to five rounds at the gate while hurling abuses. My wife, elder brother’s wife, younger daughter, and son were at home at the time. I rushed out to check and saw two unidentified men near the SUV, with three more inside. They abused me and fled the scene.”

The complainant further added, “When I checked CCTV footage recording, fitted at my home, it was seen that two men alighted the SUV and a man, who was sitting inside the car, opened fire at my gate.”

Due to the incident, locals gathered outside the complainant’s home. “My family was in fear, and we don’t know why they (suspects) opened fire at my home when we have no dispute with anyone. My younger daughter fortunately escaped as she was playing close to the gate,” added Bhati.

Bhati called the police emergency helpline 112, prompting a swift response from Dadri police, including senior officials. SHO Upadhyay said, “Based on Bhati’s complaint, a case under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on Saturday night. One suspect, Ankur Mavi, was identified through CCTV footage on Sunday.”

Investigations revealed that the victim’s elder brother and Mavi were friends, and a dispute led to the shooting. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other suspects involved in the case, assured the SHO.