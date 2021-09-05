Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / SIT to visit Noida in connection with Supertech twin tower case
noida news

SIT to visit Noida in connection with Supertech twin tower case

The special investigation team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the irregularities in the map approval of the Emerald Court project in Sector 93A will visit the Noida authority’s main administrative building in Sector 6 on Monday
By Vinod Rajput, Noida
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 11:42 PM IST
HT Image

The special investigation team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the irregularities in the map approval of the Emerald Court project in Sector 93A will visit the Noida authority’s main administrative building in Sector 6 on Monday.

The SIT is likely to question top officials of the Noida authority and collect relevant documents related to the controversial project, officials said on Sunday, adding that the team will stay in Noida for two days.

The SIT has sought details pertaining to the first time map approval, its revision and under which rules the height of two towers in the project was allowed to be increased,” said a Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.

The SIT was formed on September 2, two days after the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of Apex and Ceyane towers in Supertech’s Emerald Court project in Noida over grave violation of building norms. The court said the violation was a result of “nefarious complicity” between the Noida authority and the real estate developer.

RELATED STORIES

The four-member SIT, headed by UP industrial development commissioner (IDC) Sanjeev Mittal, will also probe the role of the officials to fix responsibility in the matter. The other members of the SIT include additional chief secretary (revenue) Manoj Singh, ADG (police) Rajeev Sabharwal, and UP’s chief town and rural planner Anup Kumar. The state government has given a week’s time to the team to submit the report.

On September 2, the Noida authority, in a report, shared details of at least six officials involved in the process of sanctioning maps of the twin towers in the Emerald Court project. The names include the then chief architect and town planner and additional chief executive officer. On the same day, the state government suspended Mukesh Goyal, a manager in the planning department of the Noida authority, in connection with the twin tower case, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Domestic help booked for stealing gold jewellery worth 4L in G Noida West

Supertech effect: Noida authority begins crackdown against illegal construction in housing complexes

Illegal weapon racket busted, 4 held in Noida

8-foot-long python rescued from Noida’s Sector 127
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP