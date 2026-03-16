Six arrested for sharing sensitive info to foreign number linked to Pakistan

Ghaziabad: Six people, including a woman, were arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly filming and sharing sensitive information about security offices, investigative agencies and other public places to a foreign number registered with the country code of Pakistan, said officials on Sunday. Raj Karan Nayyar, additional commissioner of police, Ghaziabad (law and order) said, “On Saturday, we received a tip-off about a gang filming public places and security office establishments in Ghaziabad. Upon receiving the information, the suspects were traced and arrested from Bhowapur.” (HT Photo)

They added that the suspects also installed a solar-powered CCTV camera outside Delhi’s Cantonment Railway Station to allegedly track activities and send footage.

The suspects have been identified as Suhail Malik, 23, a resident of Bijnor; Praveen, 19, Sane Iram, aka Mehek, 25, both residents of Kausambhi in Ghaziabad, Raj Valmiki, 19, a resident of Auraiya; Shiva Valmiki, a resident of Budaun, and Ritik Gangwar, 23, a resident of Shahjahanpur.

Raj Karan Nayyar, additional commissioner of police, Ghaziabad (law and order) said, “On Saturday, we received a tip-off about a gang suspected of filming public places and security office establishments with their mobile phones active in Ghaziabad. Upon receiving this information, the suspects were traced and arrested from Bhowapur in Ghaziabad.”

“When the suspects were interrogated and their electronic devices were scanned, it was found that they had sent multiple photos to a foreign number. Suspect Suhail Malik hired other people for completing the task,” he added.

A senior police officer, part of the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “Preliminary investigations revealed the country code of the foreign number was registered in Pakistan. However, the investigation is ongoing to check the exact location from where it is being operated.”

“They had installed a solar-powered CCTV outside Delhi’s Cantt Railway Station. Investigation is underway to check how many other places they installed the similar camera to track activity and send footage,” the officer added.

The suspects have been booked under Section 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 3/5 of the Official Secrets Act at Koshambi police station.

Eight mobile phones were recovered and investigation is underway, police added.