Six held for duping people on pretext of jobs in cruise ship
NoidaSix people have been arrested on Tuesday for their involvement in duping people on the pretext of offering jobs on cruise ships in foreign countries, police said.
The arrested accused are Sarim Khan, 25; Shoeb Khan, 25; Ritika Gupta,19; all residents of Mamura in Phase 3, Mantasa Abbasi, 24, a resident of Sector 113, Fatima, 19, from Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and Khushboo, 20, from Sector 63.
Police said they received a tip-off about the call centre being run at a co-working space in Sector 73.
“The suspects were running the call centre for the past three months in Noida. Sarim and Shoeb have been identified as the leaders, while the four women were hired by them to call people,” Vipin Kumar, station house officer, Sector 113, said.
Explaining their modus operandi, Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said, “They were running a hiring advertisement on social media platforms. When someone contacted them for a job, they lured people by offering jobs in foreign countries and charge ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 for the offer.”
Police said the investigation is underway to scan their bank accounts and data to check how many people have been duped so far. Seven mobile phones, a laptop, SIM cards and other electronic items were recovered from their possession. They were booked on charges of criminal intimidation and cheating under the BNS and IT Act at Sector 113 police station.
