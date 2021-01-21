Six of family injured as LPG cylinder catches fire in Bisrakh village; one critical
Greater Noida: As many as six persons, including three children, were injured when an LPG cylinder caught fire due to a gas leak Thursday morning in Patwari village in Greater Noida west. Police said it appears gas had been leaking since the night before but the family could not spot it. They said the incident took place when one of the victims went to the kitchen to make tea and lit a matchbox, and the room went up in flames.
Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said the incident took place around 6am. Twenty-five-old Rubi was home with her two sons Jigar, 8, and Love, 4, while her husband, Laxman, was at work. Their three relatives – Chandni, 20, along with her son Guddu, 4, and Muskan, 18 – were also sleeping in the same room.
The SHO said that Rubi allegedly went to the stove to prepare tea. “Since the gas had already spread in the room, it swiftly caught fire. All six persons in the room received burn injuries,” he said.
Locals and the police later doused the fire and sent the victims to the community health centre in Bisrakh. Doctors later referred the six to the district hospital in Noida for better treatment. Police said the cylinder did not burst during the incident.
The SHO said five of the victims were discharged after treatment as they were not critically injured. “Rubi has received serious burn injuries and is admitted to the district hospital. The family has not filed any complaint in this regard,” said police.
