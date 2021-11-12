Home / Cities / Noida News / Skill development body to train 1,000 graduates in Gautam Budh Nagar
The Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) -- a skill development body for electronics under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) -- is training 1,000 graduates from Gautam Budh Nagar at Dixon Technologies in Noida’s Phase 2 under the Skill India mission
Training will be imparted to the graduates under schemes for skill development in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) of the ministry of electronics & IT (MeitY), said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 12:24 AM IST
ByAshni Dhaor, Noida

The Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) -- a skill development body for electronics under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) -- is training 1,000 graduates from Gautam Budh Nagar at Dixon Technologies in Noida’s Phase 2 under the Skill India mission.

Officials said training will be imparted to the graduates under schemes for skill development in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) of the ministry of electronics & IT (MeitY).

“The training started on Wednesday, with 1,000 graduates selected by the firm,” said Piyush Chakraborty, vice president of new initiatives (north & east India), ESSCI. He added that after the candidates are trained, they will get a skill certification from the ESSCI.

“The firm had raised the demand to hire 1,000 skilled manpower in order to increase their manufacturing capacity. ESSCI is training the youth to fulfil this demand,” said Chakraborty.

According to officials, the Noida-based firm is a beneficiary company under MeitY’s ‘Performance Linked Incentive’ scheme, under which the government provides funds to the firm to increase their production and generate employment.

“Through the initiative, the government aims to help the industries scale up their manufacturing capacities by hiring skilled professionals. The schemes for skill development in ESDM sector, under which the candidates are being trained, will be highly beneficial for our industry,” said Barun Dey GM ,HR of Dixon Technologies.

“Trainees will be trained under ‘place and train’ model at the firm. This model is very innovative as there is placement assurance along with on-the-job training for candidates,” said Abhilasha Gaur, chief operating officer, ESSCI.

The duration of the training program is 300 hours with each session lasting for about six hours.

