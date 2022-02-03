Home / Cities / Noida News / SP seeks action against GB Nagar police commissioner, additional DCP
noida news

SP seeks action against GB Nagar police commissioner, additional DCP

  • The Samajwadi Party alleged that police commissioner Alok Singh and additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh are directing police personnel to vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (FILE PHOTO)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 11:25 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , New Delhi

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission and urged it to take action against two senior Gautam Buddh Nagar police officers, alleging electoral malpractice in support of the BJP.

The Samajwadi Party alleged that police commissioner Alok Singh and additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh are directing police personnel to vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.

Catch all latest updates related to assembly elections here

There was no immediate comment from police.

“They are directing police officers and personnel to vote for the BJP and pressure being built on them for creating a pro-BJP atmosphere. This is impacting the election and is a breach of model code of conduct,” SP's state president Naresh Uttam Patel alleged in the letter.

“For independent and free elections in Gautam Buddh Nagar, both the officers should be transferred out with immediate effect and model code of conduct should be enforced in the district,” Patel said.

Elections will be held on February 10 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has three assembly constituencies of Noida, Dadri and Jewar.

Results will be declared on March 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samajwadi party gautam budh nagar akhilesh yadav uttar pradesh up election bjp + 4 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out