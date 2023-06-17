SUV catches fire in Greater Noida, none hurt

An SUV caught fire in Greater Noida’s Surajpur area on Saturday, police said, adding that a suspected short-circuit in the engine lead to the incident.

The SHO said that it was suspected that the SUV’s engine had heated up. (HT Photo)

Police said the driver, identified as Pramod, a resident of Sector 10 in Noida, stopped the vehicle and escaped before the fire could spread.

Greater Noida fire station officer Indra Pal Singh said around 12.45pm, the fire control room received an alert that a Range Rover SUV had caught fire near Gol Chakkar in Surajpur.

“A team of firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames within 10 minutes. However, by that time, the engine of the vehicle was completely gutted”, he said.

Awadesh Pratap Singh, station house officer, Surajpur police station said that prima facie, it is suspected that the incident took place due to a short-circuit in the engine.

“According to the driver, when he was passing the Gol Chakkar, he detected smoke from the engine. Without wasting a minute, he came out of the SUV after turning off the ignition,” Singh added.

The SHO said that it was suspected that the SUV’s engine had heated up. “The SUV had a Haryana registration number and the driver was the only occupant in the car. No case has been reported yet,” he said.