Teen jumps to death at Ghaziabad high rise: Cops

Ghaziabad: A 16-year-old Class 10 student allegedly jumped to death from her 15th floor flat of a high-rise in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad late Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday, adding that she left behind a note suggesting being under “academic pressure”.

Officials said that the girl lived in a flat with her parents and a younger sibling and studied at a private school in Ghaziabad. (Representational image)

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Officials said that the girl lived in a flat with her parents and a younger sibling and studied at a private school in Ghaziabad.

“The note read that she was doing this due to academic pressure and no one was to be blamed. The body was sent for autopsy. The family has not filed any police complaint so far,” said Upasana Pandey, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (city 1).

“Only doing this because of academic pressure. I don’t blame anyone. I blame myself. I love you mummy – papa,” said an official, citing the note.

Dharam Pal, SHO of the Vijay Nagar Police Station, said the girl prepared tea and food for her family before going to take the extreme step.

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{{^usCountry}} “After police were alerted that she had jumped and fell to the ground, a team was rushed to the spot. The doctors at the hospital declared her dead,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After police were alerted that she had jumped and fell to the ground, a team was rushed to the spot. The doctors at the hospital declared her dead,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

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Separately, a 16-year-old resident domestic help was found hanging at the house of her employer on Wednesday morning in Kavi Nagar, police said.

“As we went inside her room to wake her up around 7.30am, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan. We immediately alerted police and also her parents, who live in a nearby locality. We paid her timely, and our family took proper care of her. We don’t find a reason behind her death,” her employer said.

Her mother said their family hails from Aligarh.

“Two days ago, I had requested some money from her, and she gave me. On Wednesday morning, her employer called up telling us that she had hanged herself. I immediately rushed to the house. I cannot understand the reason why she took such a step,” the mother said.

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Abhay Rajendra Daga, ACP (Kavi Nagar circle), the victim’s family has not filed any complaint as yet.

“No note was recovered. The body was sent for autopsy. Police will try to examine her phone for any clues related to the incident,” the ACP said.