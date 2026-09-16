Ghaziabad: Robbers hold family hostage for hour; take valuables worth ₹4L

Ghaziabad: Several armed robbers barged into a family’s house in Kalchhina near Modinagar early Tuesday and fled with cash and valuables worth ₹3-4 lakh after holding the family hostage, police said. Police found chilli powder wrapped in a cloth at the scene. It was burnt to create smoke and suffocate the family, forcing them to open the door. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said the incident took place around 2am , with the robbers staying inside the house for about an hour. There were five people inside the house during the incident, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered under Section 309(4) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Bhojpur police station.

“There were several men armed with knives who entered the house and fled with cash and jewellery items from the family while holding them hostage. The suspects targeted the house as it is on the outskirts of the locality,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Modinagar.

Police found chilli powder wrapped in a cloth at the scene. It was burnt to create smoke and suffocate the family, forcing them to open the door, the ACP said.

According to the family, they work up at night due to the smoke and opened door to let fresh air in.

“As I opened the gate to let air come in, one man barged in, followed by another who stabbed my hand. There were probably six men. They took my daughter at knifepoint and tied my husband with a rope,” Afrozi, one of the victims told media persons at her house.

The robbers allegedly told the family they had information that ₹5 lakh in cash and 10kg of silver were kept in the house. “They searched and ransacked the premises before fleeing with about ₹1 lakh in cash and jewellery. The men also threatened us against approaching the police and claimed they knew where my daughter studied and where my son often went to buy cold drinks,” Afrozi said.

“They had details about the family. So, we suspect that they could be locals or someone known to the family,” Gautam said.

A neighbour caught hold of one of the suspects while the robbers were fleeing, but he managed to free himself and escape, the ACP added.