FIR against LPG agency in Modinagar after cylinders found short in stock

Ghaziabad: Police on Monday booked two operators of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) agency in Modinagar after an inspection revealed a shortage of 99 cylinders, sparking suspicions of black marketing, officials said. According to the FIR, Sachin Chaudhary, a local resident, complained to the Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) on March 20 about alleged black-marketing of LPG cylinders at the Modinagar agency. (HT Photo)

They added that the action followed consumer complaints alleging they had received delivery messages despite not having received the cylinders.

Police identified the suspects as proprietor Kusum Tomar and manager Yogita. An FIR was registered against the two under the Essential Commodities Act based on a complaint from the district supply office.

“Officials of the district supply office found certain irregularities during an inspection at the agency’s warehouse. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing,” Bhaskar Verma, ACP of the Modinagar circle, told HT.

According to the FIR, Sachin Chaudhary, a local resident, complained to the Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) on March 20 about alleged black-marketing of LPG cylinders at the Modinagar agency.

Officials said an enquiry was initiated and a team, including officials from the district supply office, conducted a physical inspection of the agency. It found that 99 LPG cylinders were short compared to the stock.

The FIR, accessed by HT, stated that the inspecting team also recorded statements from five consumers present at the agency at the time.

“The consumers stated that they booked the LPG cylinders and received the delivery message on their mobiles. However, they did not receive the cylinders,” according to the FIR.

The FIR further stated that the agency was allegedly struggling to keep up with bookings. It stated that between March 2 and 12, the agency received 3,785 bookings, and 618 deliveries were pending as of March 12.

“The agency operators are unable to meet the pending deliveries. The supplies were affected as the agency did not deposit funds (with the petroleum company concerned) and did not generate a delivery authentication code (DAC) on March 19. This has led to consumer agitation, resulting in overcrowding at the agency,” the FIR stated.

“It is evident that 99 cylinders were found short, and the agency operators were also found lacking for not supplying gas to consumers even after the bookings, and are suspected of indulging in black-marketing for illegal monetary gains,” the FIR stated further.

District supply officer Amit Tiwari did not respond to multiple calls for his comment on the issue.