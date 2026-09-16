Ex-employee, kin arrested for multi-crore theft at jewellery shop in Mathura

An ex-employee and three members of his family have been arrested for the multi-crore theft at a jewellery shop in Kosi Kalan town of Mathura. Total gold ornaments weighing 7.05 kilograms and ₹11 lakh in cash were also recovered from the four accused. Police officials holding a press conference in Mathura on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The main accused identified as Vishnu alias Pappu Soni, 27, is an ex-employee removed from the job about eight months ago. He was well aware of the shop’s details, having targeted it while staying there for almost seven hours. Three others arrested are his brother Mohan Soni (22), sister and mother.

“The complainant Varun Agarwal who runs a prominent jewellery showroon at Kosi Kalan town, complained about theft at his shop on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. It was a major theft where valuables worth ₹12 crore were stolen including gold ornaments weighing 7 to 8 kilogram and cash Rs11 lakh,” said additional director general (ADG) Agra Zone, SK Bhagat while addressing a press conference in Mathura on Tuesday afternoon.

“SSP Mathura Shlok Kumar who visited the spot on Monday found that someone known was involved as goods in the shop were not disturbed and entry was managed by cutting the iron net placed on the roof to keep away monkeys. The accused knew where the keys to the safe were kept and used them to open the safe, having valuables and cash,” stated Bhagat.

“DIG Agra Range Shailesh Pandey camped at Kosi and monitored the efforts made by 10 police teams assisted by STF. Backward and forward linkages were searched through clippings of about 100 to 150 CCTV cameras and the accused was traced, but had face covered by shawl,” said ADG zone.

“His face was identified and the accused was identified as Vishnu aka Pappu Soni who after interrogation confessed the theft and led to 100 percent recovery of stolen ornaments and cash,” said Bhagat.

“Police recovered gold ornaments weighing 7.05 kilogram and cash ₹11 lakh. The DVR of CCTV, jacket worn by accused and screw driver used to break open the iron net were recovered near a canal on a clue given by the accused,” said ADG. A reward of ₹1 lakh has been declared for the team of Mathura police.

SSP Mathura Shlok Kumar informed that Vishnu aka Pappu Soni had been removed from job about 8 months ago by the owner for his habit of theft.

A case was registered at Kosi Kalan police station as crime case no. 619/2026 under section 331(4)/305 BNS.