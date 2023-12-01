Temple idols vandalised at Greater Noida village, police on alert

Idols at a temple in Rishpal Gadhi village in Greater Noida West were allegedly vandalised by unidentified miscreants on intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said. The matter was reported to the police on Thursday morning after which the Bisrakh police team immediately registered an FIR and replaced the vandalised idols with the help of village locals, senior officers said. HT Image

According to Suniti, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, police received information about the vandalism around 4.30am on Thursday.

“Caretakers of the temple notified police around 4.30am that three idols kept in the temple were vandalised. A team from Bisrakh police station rushed to the spot and the damaged idols were removed and new ones kept in their place, with the help of locals. On the basis of a complaint given by the caretaker of the temple, an FIR was registered against unidentified miscreants under sections 153A (promoting enmity) and 295(A) (malicious acts) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said the DCP.

Police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order while a probe was launched to identify the suspects, said officers.

“The local police post in-charge along with two constables have been deputed in the village to ensure law and order. The temple is not covered by any CCTV camera, though footage from nearby cameras will be checked to see who was in the area on Wednesday night,” said Hridesh Katharia, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

Officials suspect the vandalism was done by someone under the influence of alcohol.

“Two small empty liquor bottles have been recovered near the spot as well; hence, we suspect this to be done by someone under the influence. Further investigation is underway,” said the ADCP.