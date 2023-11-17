Third treatment plant ready to supply Ganga water to Noida, Ghaziabad

The Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam has readied a third Ganga water treatment plant in Pratap Vihar in order to supply 37.5 cusecs of water to Noida and 12.5 cusecs to Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad, officials of the jal nigam said on Friday. HT Image

The plant is ready to supply water, after completing testing, but some more work is pending and has to be completed by Noida authority and Uttar Pradesh irrigation department, said officials.

This is the third plant to be constructed in Pratap Vihar in Ghaziabad and will supply treated Ganga water to Noida sectors 133, 134, 122 and 135, among others, and also to Siddharth Vihar township in Ghaziabad.

It is estimated that the plant will benefit an estimated 600,000 to 700,000 population in the two cities.

“We have completed testing at the plant -- to ascertain water quality, hydro tests of structures etc, -- and are in a position to supply water to Noida and Ghaziabad localities. But, some work is pending. The Noida authority has to lay more pipelines while the irrigation department has to construct a 15 metre channel from the canal to our intake water structure near Dasna,” said Unmesh Shukla, executive engineer, construction and design services, a unit of UP Jal Nigam.

Sanjay Singh, executive engineer from irrigation department, did not respond to calls for comment.

“The Noida board approved a ₹4 crore budget to be spent on repairing a broken pipeline that disrupted supply of Ganga water to Noida households. Once that is repaired, adequate Ganga water will be delivered to consumers,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The UP Jal Nigam officials said the new plant has been constructed at a cost of ₹304 crore and was scheduled to commence operations by the end of 2021. However, the pandemic delayed work and testing started only in May this year.

Besides the new plant, there are two other functional plants of 50 cusecs and 100 cusecs to treat Ganga water in Ghaziabad. Officials said the 50 cusecs plant supplies about 60% water to Ghaziabad and the rest to Noida while the 100 cusecs plant supplies 80% water to Noida and the rest to Ghaziabad.

The treated Ganga water is made available to the two cities from the Upper Ganga Canal (UGC) which gets water from Haridwar. The water from the UGC is brought to Pratap Vihar through pipelines laid alongside the National Highway 9, said officials.

