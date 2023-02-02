Three held for duping people on pretext of insurance policy renewal

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday arrested three people who are allegedly a part of a gang that duped people of money after offering to renew their expired life insurance policy. The suspects have allegedly duped over 55 people to the tune of ₹10 -20 lakh each, so far, said police.

According to the police, the gang was operating out of a rented office in Sector 63, Noida, under Sector 63 police station jurisdiction.

The suspects have been identified as Imran, Jitendra Agarwal, both residents of Ghaziabad, and Rohit Saini, a resident of Bulandshahr. Officials said all three suspects are graduates and have been running the gang for the past six months in Noida.

“The suspects duped people of money on the pretext of renewing their lapsed insurance policies. They had procured data of such people and then contacted them over telephone, in a bid to trap the gullible into transferring money to them in the name of various fee,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

He added that the police recovered five desktop computers, 15 mobile phones with sim cards, eight ATM cards and a 43-page data sheet, among other items, from the possession of the suspects.

According to Amit Kumar Maan, station house officer of Sector 63 police station, names of 55 people have been recovered from the data sheet.

“During the investigation, it has been found that the suspects have duped 55 people named in the data sheet. The number of victims could be more, and is being ascertained by investigators. Each of the victims were duped of at least ₹10-20 lakh in the name of policy renewal,” he said.

He added that the gang’s office was busted by the police on Thursday following a tipoff, after which an FIR was registered at the police station under sections 420 (fraud), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 34 (act done by several persons) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the IT Act.

“Agarwal has another case of cheating registered against him in Mathura in 2022. The criminal history of other suspects is being ascertained. The suspects were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody,” said ADCP Pandey.

